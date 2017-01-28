JDN to host live candidates’ forum

In response to readers’ requests, Jennings Daily News (JDN) has made the decision to host a live forum with the five candidates hoping to be the city’s next mayor.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Strand Theatre on Main Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

“Initially, we planned to host an in-house forum in which JDN reporters would pose the same questions to each candidate, with those answers to be published in subsequent editions of the newspaper,” explained JDN Publisher Dona H. Smith. “However, many residents contacted us in hopes that we would ask these questions with an audience of voters present. We realize city residents want to be as informed as possible before making a decision in the March election, and we believe the February forum will be an opportunity for the five mayoral candidates to address the issues that are most important to voters.”

The forum will allow voters to learn more about each candidate prior to the start of early voting on March 11 and the regular election date of March 25.

JDN is seeking input from the public as to what questions candidates should be asked. Questions may be submitted anonymously. If an individual includes their name or contact information with a submitted question, their identity will remain confidential. However, questions should not be directed at particular candidates, as all candidates will be asked to answer the same questions.

The number of questions to be posed will be determined after the question submission deadline, which is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Candidates will have no knowledge of potential questions prior to forum.

“When we planned for an in-house debate, we decided to allow three minutes for candidates to answer each question, with five minutes for each to give a closing statement before the forum closed,” Smith added. “However, because we are moving to a live format, we will review each question and determine if some questions require more time for an answer, or less.”