JDP Slugfest: Clutch free throws leave Welsh undefeated in 4-2A

LAKE ARTHUR – Friday night’s district 4-2A tussle between Jeff Davis Parish rivals Welsh and Lake Arthur proved to be everything it was billed to be, and was well worth the cost of admission into Wilbert “Nooky” Moore Gymnasium. In a highly anticipated showdown of top-10 teams, the Welsh Greyhounds fought their way to a 67-58 thrilling overtime victory over the home-standing Tigers. The two teams went blow-for-blow for most of the contest before needing bonus basketball to crown a winner. The Hounds made crucial free throws down the stretch in the overtime frame, and out-scored Lake Arthur 13-4 to answer the final bell.

“I was pleased that we had sophomores come into an environment like this and be able to deal with the adversity that hit them,” said Welsh Head Coach Cody Gueringer.” They came out and played well in the first and third quarters and hit some big shots, and it came down to pressure free throws at the end.”

With the Tigers (13-9, 1-2) trailing 42-41 heading into the fourth quarter, Lake Arthur rallied to outscore Welsh 13-12 to knot the game at 54-54, and ultimately force an overtime period. Lake Arthur actually took a two-point lead late in the ballgame on a crucial three-ball by Tory Levias, however the Hounds answered right back on a lay up from Da’ren Zeno to tie things up.

“First of all, I thought it was a heck of a game. We played hard and I thought my kids showed up to play,” said Lake Arthur Head Coach Freddie Thomassee. “We missed a lot of free throws and got into a little foul trouble late in the game. I’m not happy about it (foul trouble), but what are you going to do, you just have to keep playing.”

Lake Arthur’s Rae’veon Jones struck first to open the overtime period, however Welsh answered back with a 13-2 run to claim the win. Lake Arthur missed 5 of 7 free throws in bonus time, while Welsh knocked down 9 of 13 from the charity stripe.

Welsh (13-6, 3-0) built a 31-26 lead at the halftime intermission behind the scoring of sophomore guard Reggie Jackson Jr. Jackson dumped in 12 tallies in the first half, but 13 points from Lake Arthur sophomore Tory Levias kept things close.

The Tigers clawed their way within 1 in the third frame behind 9 points from Torrell Levias, and built momentum heading into the fourth quarter. Although the Tigers were able to eventually tie the ballgame in the fourth quarter, Welsh big man Ahmad Thorne made his presence felt in the paint after a lackluster start to the ballgame. Thorne snatched down numerous rebounds and altered shots, wiping out scoring chances for the Tigers.