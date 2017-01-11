Jennings out-duels Bobcats 69-66

EUNICE- The Jennings Bulldogs jumped out to a big lead over the Eunice Bobcats through three quarters of play, but had to hold off a furious rally by their guests late to claim a 69-66 win on the road.  With the win, Jennings moved its record to 11-6 overall, and will open district play on Friday when they battle St. Louis at Gaudet Gymnasium.

Jennings (11-6) opened the game by building an 18-8 first-quarter lead over the Bobcats, using a trio of trifectas from Davian Madden to spearhead the superb start. Maddden would go on to lead the Dogs with 21 points on the evening.

The Dogs kept their lead at 32-22 after the second stanza, using 7 tallies from big man Sylk Woods to go into the break up 10.

Both teams came out firing in the third period, with Eunice out-gunning Jennings 25-20. Woods added another 8 points for the Dogs, while Madden and Travis Etienne Jr. each pitched in 5 tallies. Jennings clung to a 52-49 lead heading into the fourth period.

