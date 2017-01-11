Jennings receives clean audit

The City of Jennings received a clean audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2016.

Auditor Aaron Cooper issued an unqualified opinion, meaning no problems were found during the process.

In assets, total governmental funds equaled over $12 million, which included over $7.4 million in the general fund; over $1.9 million in the 1994 one-percent sales tax fund; over $1.2 million in the facilities improvement fund; and over $1.6 million in the non-major governmental fund.

Including liabilities, this left total governmental funds at over $10.8 million.

As for the utility fund, its total assets stand at over $13.2 million, with total liabilities at just over $900,000.

Cooper also noted that Jennings City Hall staff worked closely with him to ensure the auditing process ran smoothly.

As this was the final audit Mayor Terry Duhon will see in office, having said last week that he will not seek re-election, he credited the hard work of the city council, City Clerk Barbara Lantz, city financial consultant Greg Marcantel and department heads for the strong finances

“We’ve always tried to be conservative with our funds, especially considering how revenue has dropped in previous years,” the mayor said. “It makes it easy when you have an exceptional council to work with. We were able to accomplish a lot. It takes teamwork to receive an audit like this.”