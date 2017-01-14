Jennings schools announce Students of the Year

ent from each parish school has been chosen to represent his or her school or school level.

These outstanding students have been chosen for their exemplary performance in academics, athletics, extracurricular or philanthropy. Each student submitted an essay and portfolio to compete for the Student of the Year at the school level. Those who were chosen will go on to compete with each other within the parish for the Region III Student of the Year for the parish. The winner of the parish competition will then compete among over 100 other students from as much as 20 schools in the state level Student of the Year competition.

The three students chosen to represent Jennings schools include Jennings Elementary School (JES) fifth grader Eliza Person, 10, Jennings High School (JHS)eighth grader Sidney Brummett, 13, and JHS senior Lindsay Orgeron, 18.