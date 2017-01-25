Jennings survives late over Iota 75-70

IOTA – The Jennings Bulldogs moved themselves into a tie for first-place in the district 4-3A standings by jumping out to a big lead over Iota, then withstood a furious shooting barrage in the fourth quarter by the host Bulldogs to win 75-70. Both squads placed four starters in double-digits, but it was the inside play of senior Sylk Woods and 3-point shooting of Cor’Darrius Ason that lifted Jennings to the win. Woods dropped in 21 points, mostly in the paint, and also wrestled down a whopping 23 rebounds to help Jennings dominate the boards. Ason scored all of his 18 tallies from beyond the 3-point arc, knocking down 6-of-9 long-range jumpers.

“I’m just happy to get out of here with a district road win tonight,” said Jennings Head Coach Logan Maddox. “It’s tough to play anywhere in this district on the road, and give credit to them (Iota) they shot the ball extremely well. We had some costly turnovers and took some bad shots down in the fourth quarter and they took advantage of them and hit some shots to make it close.”

Jennings (14-7, 3-1) actually went into the fourth quarter holding a comfortable 57-42 lead, but Iota (16-10, 0-4) continued to chip away, eventually going on a 9-0 run late in the frame to trim the Jennings advantage to 71-65. Iota used a Dylan Hebert trifecta with 50 ticks remaining to cut Jennings’ lead to 73-70, however Davian Madden upped the Dogs’ advantage to 75-70 with a layup on the other end and Jennings was able to run out the clock.

Both teams struggled to find their shooting touch in the early going, with several short-range jumpers from both squads rimming out. Jennings grabbed a 10-8 lead on a mid-range jumper from Travis Etienne Jr. with 1:03 left in the first quarter.