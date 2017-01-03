Jerry Wayne Fontenot, Sr.

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of our loved one, Jerry Wayne Fontenot, Sr.

Services for Mr. Fontenot will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Evangeline Outreach Center in Welsh.

Visitation will be held from 4-10 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh, with a Prayer Vigil at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery in Welsh.

Jerry passed on from this earth Dec. 31, 2016, surrounded by his family.

Jerry was born May 4, 1952, to the late Anderson and Allia (Demarest) Fontenot in Welsh.

Jerry was a lifelong member of the Welsh Evangelistic Outreach Center. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid gun collector. Jerry enjoyed being outside in his garden. He loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memories to his loving wife, Shirley Fontenot; his beloved dog, “Killer”; five biological children, Bobbie Jean Clement (Jay), Kimberly Fontenot Guillory, Heather Loewe (Kevin), Lisa Fontenot (Stafford Manuel) and Jerry Fontenot (Destiney); his four stepchildren, Phillip Bergeaux, Jr., Deborah Black, Brian Bergeaux (Laura) and Alana McDonald (Jody); 29 grandchildren, and Ariel was his main baby; one great-grandchild and one great-grandchild on the way; three brothers; and five sisters.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Anderson and Allia Fontenot; one brother, Lawrence Fontenot; one sister, Louise Trahan; father-in-law, Maurice “Cowboy” Calcote; his sister-in-law, Sherrice Calcote; one grandchild, Briein Bergeaux; and one great-grandchild.

Pallbearers carrying Mr. Fontenot to his final resting place will be as follows: Trey Loewer, Rhonda Calcote, Jordan Guillory, Camron Clement, Roy Owens and Allen Fontenot.

Our family would like to send a special thank you to the nursing staff and CAN’s at Heart of Hospice and also to Dr. Benoit and the team at Jeff Davis Family Medicine and to a special family friend, Lacey Olivia Touchet.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.