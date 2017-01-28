JES holds career day

Sixth graders at Jennings Elementary School (JES) received a glimpse of possible career options Friday, as over 50 representatives shared about their careers.

Representatives from education, public and civil service, government, law, religion, law enforcement, journalism, administrative and industry fields visited students in 30-minute classes, to talk about what they do for a living, how they prepared for each career and even salaries.

“We’ve been doing this for six years, and I’ve seen students on one career path change their minds and pursue different options based on what they learn during this exercise,” said JES School Counselor Stephanie Reed. “This is a very impressionable age when they begin to seriously consider what they want to do with the rest of their lives. It’s important for the to get a first hand glimpse from different people in a variety of careers to understand exactly what they can expect.”

“We’ve seen the career day influence their decisions in what careers they want to pursue,” said JES School Counselor Jacquelin Broussard. “Talking to the someone in different fields has made a difference in some students chosen career options. We have people come in and not only share about their jobs, but also discuss training, college courses, wages and salary, as well as job satisfaction.”

Some of the most common questions students inquired, were regarding wages and job satisfaction.