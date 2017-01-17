JES to hold Career Day

Jennings Elementary School (JES) will be hosting its Sixth Annual Sixth Grade Career Day.

Career Day will be held at the school Friday, Jan. 27, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. During the event, students will be given the opportunity to learn about potential careers of interest.

JES Counselor Stephanie Reed said exposing students to multiple career options at an early age in a real-world situation helps them to begin considering what career paths they might be interested in.

“The goal for this event is to help students begin thinking about career choices as early as possible,” Reed said. “This will allow the students to get on track academically, so they will be better prepared, when the time comes, for them to join the work force.”

Reed said although several professionals from the community have already agreed to participate in the event, she is seeking more career day participants in various occupations to volunteer 30 minutes of their time to speak with students about their careers.

“Career Day volunteers will speak to a classroom of about 30 students for 30 minutes, including a question and answer session,” Reed explained. “Once the presentation is complete, the volunteer is free to leave.”

Some of the topics covered by guest speakers would include what an individual does in a typical work day, working conditions for their job, education and/or training required for their chosen career, school subjects related to their profession, long term job security, overall outlook and salary range.

“We welcome a wide variety of career professionals to consider sharing their experiences with our students,” said Reed. “We really encourage and look forward to community participation in this fun event.”