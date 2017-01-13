Johnny Lee Bias, Sr.

WELSH – Johnny Lee Bias, Sr., passed on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in his residence.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church of Welsh, with Rev. Nathan Stevens offficiating.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday in the church

Burial will be in East Ridge Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.

Mr. Bias was a native and longtime resident of Welsh. He served in the Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. He worked at Lyon Flying Services of Welsh for many years, among other trades.

Survivors include his wife, Louise Bias of Welsh; his two daughters, Paris Bias of Welsh and England (Jason) Menard of Beaumont, Texas; two sons, Johnny Lee Bias Jr. of Welsh and Roman Lee Bias of Seattle, Wash.; four sisters, Alice (Peter) Alfred and Lillie (Willie) Brown, both of Welsh, Ceola Volaire of Houston, Texas, and Abigal Brooks of Orange, Texas; one brother, Arthur Lee (Audrey) Bias of Welsh; nine grandchildren, Jerran, Tiffany, Jazalynn, Jansen, Brittany, Imani, Johnny III, Jamarkus and Jaden; three great-grandchildren, Kalaun, Milayah and Alaysia; and a host of many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Myrtis Bias; and three brothers, Curvy Lee Bias, Sherman Lee Bias and Ferrald Greene.