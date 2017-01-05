Jury addresses Houssiere Park flooding

With heavy rains hitting the area over the weekend, the water line surrounding Bayou Nezpique at Houssiere Park has risen high enough to hide one of the two boat launches from view.

“Any time we have a large amount of rain in a short period of time, we can expect to see ditches, canals and waterways exceed capacity as the excess water drains from any areas, but are especially obvious in urban areas” said Jeff David Police Jurry District 7 Juror Steve Eastman. “No matter what the city or parish does, when you have that much rain fall in a short period of time, it takes time to drain. The more cement, asphalt and urbanization in an area, the less available ground there is to naturally absorb the excess water. It has to run off somewhere, so the ditches fill up as they drain to the canals and bayous. In this case, much of the excess water has found its way to the Bayou Nezpique.”

Eastman said determining how long it could take for the water to drain to a normal level at Houssiere Park could vary.

“It just depends on how much has accumulated downstream,” he said. “Although some areas drain to the west and south, a substantial portion of the city and parish drains in that area, as does Basile, and portions of Acadia Parish. It could take a couple of days to a week to get back to normal. It just depends on how much rain we have and if it can’t completely drain off for a while. There’s only so much one area can handle before the excess gravitates to larger bodies of water before draining to the Gulf, especially when all the surrounding areas are also full.”

In the meantime, caution is advised when approaching any swollen waterway.