Jury includes halfway, rehab houses in commercial zoning

Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury voted to include halfway houses and rehabilitation houses in C-1 commercial zoning requirements.

The motion followed recent concerns expressed to the jury by residents living on Sheridan Street in Iowa, in which they claimed a house in their neighborhood was purchased for the potential purpose of creating a men’s sober living facility. The house is located in the 200 block of Sheridan Street, east of the U.S. 165 overpass in Jeff Davis Parish.

Members of the community claimed they were told the residence would be used to house several men as they recover from alcohol and drug addictions, and re-enter the workforce.

“We’ve never been addressed with this type of issue before,” said Jury President Donald Woods. “The property owner has claimed the intended purpose of the house doesn’t fall under either of these C-1 zoning inclusions.”

Woods also said if the house would be categorized as a halfway or rehabilitation house in the residential area, the property owner would have to apply for a C-1 rezoning.

Jury attorney David Bruchhaus said no applications regarding rezoning in the neighborhood have been submitted and cannot be retroactive prior to the zoning change.