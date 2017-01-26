Jury to purchase tractor/mower for Div. 3

Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury approved the use of special revenues towards the purchase of a new $114,300 tractor with cab and mower for Division 3. This area includes the rural communities of Welsh and Lacassine.

Police Jury Road Administrator Randy Ringuet said the purchase would be paid for in part by a $41,000 grant.

“Each year we receive various grants from the state,” he explained. “We can apply those grants to where we need the funding the most, as long as it is for roadside maintenance. This year we have one for $41,000 and if we don’t use it, we will lose it. Right now, this division really needs another mower to continue maintaining the roadsides.”

Ringuet said Division 3 currently has other mowers, but the rural areas require a heavy workload on the parish equipment, which is getting older.

“They do have one currently, as does every yard,” explained Ringuet. “Division 3 is the biggest division and has the largest mowing area. The more mowers we have carrying the work load, the longer they will last while still being able to better keep up with maintaining the roadsides.”