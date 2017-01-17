JWES students honor Martin Luther King Jr. during Leader in Me Synergy

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday and legacy, students of James Ward Elementary School (JWES) celebrated with a special Leader in Me Synergy Assembly last week. The theme, “I Rise” echoed through the school gym Thursday, as the Super Leaders honored Dr. King.

“Student leaders began practicing daily for the program after they returned to school last week,” said JWES Principal Suzanne Doucet.