La. National Guard Association visits VA Home

The National Guard Association of Louisiana visited the residents of Louisiana Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home (SWLVA) to present a $500 donation this week.

“It is my pleasure to continue to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the brave men and women who paved the way for all of us by presenting the 143 veterans of the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home with this $500 for their Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fund,” said Col. Kenneth Donnelly, Chairman of the National Guard Association of Louisiana.

“The National Guard Association of Louisiana is a huge supporter of the Department of Veterans Affairs,” added Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA) Communications Director Alex Juan. “They came up with the idea to arrange this meeting and donation of support over a month ago, but were just able to schedule it this week.”

She said the Wednesday morning visit was not only about delivering the donation but spending time with the resident veterans, as well.