LA sweeps pair from visiting Vinton

LAKE ARTHUR – The Lake Arthur Tigers and Lady Tigers welcomed Vinton to Wilbert “Nooky” Moore gymnasium Friday night for a couple of District 4-2A matchups. The Lady Tigers started strong and put it on cruise control to capture a 76-16 victory, while the Tigers made key shots in the final seconds of the game to get an important 49-48 district win.

Lady Tigers: 76, Lady Lions: 16

The Lake Arthur Lady Tigers (18-5, 6-0) used a big speed advantage to put up big offensive numbers in their sixth district contest. The Lady Lions (0-21, 0-6) simply weren’t able to run the floor with Lake Arthur, and the Lady Tigers hustled to the district victory, improving their league record to 6-0.

The Lady Tigers piled up points in the first quarter off of fast-break opportunities to jump out to a 34-4 lead. Jamara Levy made her presence known by bolting up-and-down the floor, racking up 10 points. Sarah Guidry also played strong, contributing 8 points, while Paige Daboval and Diamond Brister each knocked in 6 tallies.

The second quarter would look the same. Lake Arthur’s stingy defense would only allow Vinton 4 points in the period, while the Lady Tigers maintained good offensive production, scoring 19. Lake Arthur would go into halftime holding a 53-8 advantage.