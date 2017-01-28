LaBouves welcome daughter

Brennan and Heather LaBouve of Jennings announce the birth of their daughter, Annie Grace LaBouve, born January 11, 2017, at Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Annie Grace weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce at birth and was 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Loretta Darbonne Smith of Jennings and the late Keith Darbonne.

Paternal grandparents are Bobby and Sherree LaBouve of Hathaway.

Great-grandparents are Warren and Genevieve LeBlanc of Welsh and the late Betty Darbonne, Russell Darbonne, Martin and Marie Mallet, William and Mildred Labouve, all of Jennings, and Rose Smalley of Lake Charles.

Godparents are Aaron and Valerie Gillespie of Jennings.