Lady Cards knock down Bell City, Cardinals fall to Bruins

LACASSINE – The Lacassine basketball teams hosted Bell City on Friday night and split a pair of District 6-B games. The Lacassine Lady Cardinals took a 54-41 win over the Bell City Lady Bruins, while the Bell City Bruins defeated the Lacassine Cardinals by a score of 43-28.

Lacassine returns to action tonight when they travel to face Hathaway in a District 6-B matchup.

Lacassine 54 – Bell City 41 (Girls)

Lacassine (12-14, 1-0) opened the game quick with an early 6-0 lead with 6:38 to play. Lacassine led 10-2 before Bell City went on a 7-0 run to trail 10-9 with 2:45 to play. Lacassine closed out the quarter with an 8-2 run to take a 19-11 first quarter lead.

The Lady Cardinals opened the second quarter with a 5-0 run to take a 23-11 lead with 6:26 to play. The Lady Cardinals went on an 11-0 run during the second quarter to take a 36-14 lead with 52 seconds left in the quarter. Bell City then answered with a 6-0 run to close out the quarter. Lacassine outscored Bell City 18-9 in the second quarter to take a 36-20 halftime lead.

Lacassine opened the third with the first three points to take a 39-20 lead. Bell City then answered with an 8-0 run to trail 39-28 with 2:58 left in the third quarter. Bell City outscored Lacassine 10-8 in the third quarter, but trailed 44-30 going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Bruins opened the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run to trail the Lady Cardinals 44-35 with 6:28 to play. The Lady Cardinals struggled to score in the fourth quarter, as they were outscored 11-10 in the fourth quarter.

Lacassine was led in scoring by Haley Cooley, who finished with 22 points. D’Shante Deville and Hannah Kozelski each finished with 14 points.

Bell City 43 – Lacassine 28 (Boys)

The first quarter saw both teams struggle to put points on the board, as it was marred by over 15 fouls called in the frame. Bell City held on for a 6-4 first quarter lead as half their points came from the free throw line.

The Bruins opened the second quarter with a 10-1 run to take a 16-5 lead with 5:12 to play in the second quarter. The Bruins outscored the Cardinals 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 22-12 halftime lead.

Bell City opened the third quarter with a 5-0 run to take a 27-12 lead with 4:55 to play. A pair of baskets by Nelson Freeman cut the Bell City lead to 27-16. Lacassine outscored Bell City 11-9 in the third quarter, but trailed 31-23.