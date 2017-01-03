Lady Hornets nearly upset South Beauregard

LONGVILLE – The Hathaway High School (HHS) girls’ basketball team took a loss Friday morning at South Beauregard High School when they went head-to-head with the Lady Knights. The Lady Hornets fell to the Lady Knights 62-57.

Lady Knights: 62, Lady Hornets: 57

The Lady Hornets took the Lady Knights head-on, bringing South Beauregard to their knees in the first quarter. The Lady Knights caught HHS off guard in the second period, scoring point after point, and leaving the Lady Hornets trailing by 8 tallies. The game continued with South Beauregard staying ahead, and winning by a small margin at the final bell.

The Lady Knights were the first to score, with Ashley Smith knocking in a 2-pointer 18 seconds into the game. At the 6:32 mark, HHS senior Sydney Augustine made a shot, tying the game 4-4. The Lady Knights led 9-7, but Augustine ripped a 3 pulling HHS ahead with a score of 10-9. From there, the Lady Hornets added multiple shots to the board, ending the period with a 17-13 advantage.

HHS lost momentum in the second quarter, adding only 9 markers to the board, while on the other side of the court, South Beauregard gained 21. It was the Lady Knights’ boost in this stanza that kept them from disaster in the final period. South Beauregard’s Carlee Burnett tied the game once again with a layup, making the score 19-19. HHS’s senior Jenna Savoy got in one last free throw, ending the quarter with a score of 34-26 in favor of the Lady Knights.