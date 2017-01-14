Lady Tigers sting Kinder, Tigers fall in overtime 59-55

KINDER – The Lake Arthur Tigers and Lady Tigers traveled to Kinder Friday night to battle in a pair of district 4-2A exhibitions. The Lady Tigers raced out to an early lead and never looked back to capture a 52-42 win, while the Tigers lost in an overtime thriller that ended with Kinder winning 59-55.

Lady Tigers: 52,

Lady Jackets: 42

The Lady Tigers (14-5, 2-0) used their size and speed advantage to overcome the Lady Jackets in Lake Arthur’s second district test. With the Lady Jackets (12-8, 1-1) playing tough on the defensive side, Lake Arthur was able to take advantage of rebounds and second-chance opportunities to catapult their scoring effort en route to improving to 2-0 in league play.

The speed of the Lady Tigers was on display in the first period as Lake Arthur jetted out to a 16-5 lead. Jamara Levy aggressively drove to the rack accounting for 7 tallies, while Sarah Guidry knocked down a pair of three-pointers.

The Lady Jackets got a little momentum back in the second stanza outscoring the Lady Tigers 12-6 with the help of good ball movement and fast-break points. Lake Arthur had a quiet second quarter, and went into halftime with a 22-17 lead.

The Lady Tigers would distance themselves in the third, dominating both ends of the court. Lake Arthur’s Guidry got going after halftime with a three-pointer and strong work in the paint, accumulating 7 points in the third. The defense of the Lady Tigers would start to wear on the Lady Jackets, and they would end the third period with a 38-27 lead.

While the Lady Jackets put together a good offensive effort in the fourth quarter, Lake Arthur would finish off the district victory by a score of 52-42. The Lady Tigers’ Alexis Hornsby would go to work scoring 8 points in the final period to finish off the Lady Jackets.

Guidry led the scoring for Lake Arthur with 16, while Levy added 15 of her own. Hornsby also recorded 12 on the night.

Jackets: 59, Tigers: 55

The Lake Arthur Tigers (12-8, 0-1) battled all night with the competitive Kinder Yellow Jackets (10-4, 1-0) as the two teams opened up district 4-2A play. The battle would turn into a nail-biting, overtime thriller that the Jackets would win by a final of 59-55.