Lake Arthur makes necessary changes

LAKE ARTHUR – At a Wednesday meeting, officials here introduced a ordinance to name a street in the town and made changes to a current ordinance outlining rules, procedures and guidelines for town employees.

Lake Arthur annexed a piece of property on March 5, 1996, a portion of La. 14 adjacent to the northwest bank of the Mermentau River. Council members will vote on Ordinance 578 at the next regularly scheduled city council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to name the street that is part of this property, which is used to access a boat launch.