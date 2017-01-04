LAPD rings in New Year with narcotics busts

LAKE ARTHUR – The police department here made several narcotics arrests over the holiday weekend.

The first incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, when officers conducted a traffic stop on a white 1998 Dodge pickup.

“The officer responded to suspicious activity around a parked vehicle at the corner of Kellogg and Fifth streets,” said Lake Arthur Police Department (LAPD) Assistant Chief Terrie Guillory. “He pulled up to check on the occupants and ensure no one was injured or in need of assistance. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Jude Christopher Bryant, of Welsh, exited the vehicle and walked towards the unit to speak to the officer, who asked if everything was ok.”

Guillory said Bryant told the officer he was just waiting on a friend, but couldn’t recall his friend’s name.