Funeral services for Latuis Carl Kibodeaux, Jr., 63, of Jennings were held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home at 2 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation was held at the funeral home today Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. until time of his service, with a rosary recited at noon.

Carl’s wishes were to be cremated.

Carl was born in Jennings on Dec. 2, 1953 to Latuis Carl Kibodeaux, Sr. and Edna Landry Kibodeaux. He was called to his Heavenly Father on Jan. 7, 2017. Carl loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Carl enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family and friends. Carl never met a stranger. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Carl is survived by his beloved wife, Stephanie Reed Kibodeaux of Jennings; one son, Chris Carl Kibodeaux (Courtney) Roy of Washington; two daughters, Cathy Kibodeaux of Graham of Washington and Cheree Kibodeaux (Anthony Gloyne) of Graham Washington; one sister, Deanna Guillory Snider of Jennings; eight grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Latuis and Edna Landry Kibodeaux; one sister, Linda Kibodeaux Rapp; one nephew, Shannon Guillory; one grandson, Charlie Gloyne; and one granddaughter, Kyndra Lee Kibodeaux.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to your favorite charity in memory of Carl.

