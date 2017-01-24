LC man arrested for terrorizing former girlfriend

WELSH – A Lake Charles man was arrested here after brandishing a firearm and issuing threats to witnesses.

Officers with the Welsh Police Department (WPD) responded to a call Sunday evening, Jan. 22, shortly after 6:30 p.m. at a residence on the 800 block of Willow Ridge Circle, regarding a domestic disturbance.

According to WPD Chief Marcus Crochet, the complainant informed officers that her daughter’s former boyfriend, Jerry Louis Berry, 29, of Lake Charles, was head to Welsh from his Calcasieu home but had no idea when he would arrive.

“The suspect and the complainant’s daughter were having a disagreement regarding the child they had together, and the conflict had escalated,” explained Crochet. “The complainant and her daughter were very concerned Berry’s arrival would result in a violent encounter.”

Upon arrival to the scene, the officer parked in a discrete location and watched the residence, waiting for Berry to arrive. After approximately an hour, the suspect did not arrive and the officer left the scene.

“Shortly after he left, the complainant called in again and informed dispatch that Berry had arrived at the home,” said Crochet. “The officer was dispatched back to the residence.”

Crochet said as the officer was en route, he was informed that Berry was armed.

When the officer returned to the home, several people outside were yelling and pointing at the suspect in a white Buick Lacross as he was attempting to leave the scene.

“They were also yelling to the officer that Berry had a gun in his possession,” said Crochet.