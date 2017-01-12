Leaders discuss community issues over coffee

A network of leaders met at a local coffee shop this week to address economic and social challenges in the community.

The first 30-minute meeting and social, Building Community – Coffee was held early Monday morning and organizer Suzanne Doucet, principal of James Ward Elementary School (JWES), said the event was a huge success, bringing in 25 community leaders representing fields in education, government and city service agencies.

“Josh Belt, the pastor of Our Savior’s Church, and I have been working together for more than two years, focusing our efforts on student success and leadership in our local schools,” said Doucet. “From that, we began discussing the issues we face as a community.”

Doucet said the duo envisioned bringing leaders from all segments of the community together to represent families, schools, governments, businesses, churches and social service agencies to discuss how to work together to meet the needs of the community.

“The old African Proverb says, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’” said Doucet. “It also takes a strong, committed network of leaders to build a vibrant and successful community. Local residents can’t rely just on state and federal governments to take ownership of the issues we face right here in Jennings.”