Lighthouse Ministries opens second home

REEVES – Lighthouse Ministries for Unwed Mothers here has been taking in young women in need, and their children, since 2001 and recently welcomed the development of a second facility.

Founded by ordained minister Patsy Cavenah, the program was designed to help teenagers and women battling situations of abuse, addiction and teen pregnancy, while providing a safe place for these women to rest, reflect on past decisions and plan for the future, and the futures of their children. Since its creation, the ministry has sheltered over 200 troubled women from all over the Southwest Louisiana area, as well as Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas, and also Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama. Over two dozen of those young women have been from in Jeff Davis Parish.

“In 1987 the Lord gave me a vision of ministering to young ladies who are in desperate need of restoration,” said Cavenah. “It has truly been marvelous in our eyes to watch the hand of God bring The Lighthouse to fruition.”