Listen and Learn

“Together we’ll stand

Divided we’ll fall

Come on now, people

Let’s get on the ball

And work together”

– Canned Heat

If we thought the presidential campaigns and election created a rift between Americans, then Friday’s inauguration was the culmination of such frustration.

Some of the actions were outlandish and confusing, including violent riots and fires set by so-called “protestors”. Add in plenty of name-calling and hostility, and you get a picture of how many Americans from all political affiliations behaved when America recognized its new president.

Sadly, elected officials, whether Republican or Democrat, are not furthering the divide: It is us, the people, who are contributing to the instability.

So many of us want to be right in our opinions and beliefs that we have no desire to talk to someone on the other side of the fence. We do not sincerely ask and listen why a person might have a particular concern or belief. We also fail to realize – and accept – that America consists of more belief systems, struggles, triumphs and frustrations than those that exist in our own communities or state. We might disagree with someone who thinks differently than us, but that does not mean the other person does not have valid reason to think as they do.

Regardless of who our elected leaders are, nothing can truly be accomplished without the people. Furthermore, the people cannot expect progress or positive change if they refuse to listen to one another and understand that we are all hoping for a better future.