Livestock show
Agriculture students and 4-H youth from all over Jeff Davis Parish gathered at the fairgrounds to show off their prized livestock. The three-day show ran from Sunday through today, Wednesday. Youth presented broilers, rabbits, goats, sheep, pigs and cattle they raised. The livestock will go up for sale on Thursday at the multi-purpose building, followed by a banquet for participants and supporters.
