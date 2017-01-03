Local organizations honor blood donors

Local organizations are joining others across the United States to celebrate National Blood Donor Month, recognized in January every year, by honoring those who help others through the simple act of giving blood.

Organizations such as the American Red Cross and LifeShare Blood Centers, pay tribute to the nearly 11 million people across the nation, who give blood each year and encourage others to start the New Year off right by giving the gift of life.

Since 1970, January has been known as National Blood Donor Month. Cold, rainy, and depending on location, snowy weather, as well as, busy post-holiday schedules, can make it difficult for donors to keep appointments, decreasing the amount of blood donated.

According to the American Red Cross and LifeShare Blood Centers, in the United States, approximately one of every three people will need blood in their lifetime. Unfortunately, less than five out of 100 Americans are blood donors. Hospital patients nationwide need an estimated 44,000 blood donations daily.