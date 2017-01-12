Locals qualify for March races

The qualifying period for the March 25 elections opened Wednesday and several locals have already put their names in the hat for available seats.

Jeff Davis Parish has no parish-wide matters on the ballot.

The positions up for election and individuals who qualified by press time today include:

Member of School Board District 13

• Jody Singletary

Mayor, City of Jennings

• Henry Guinn

• Marcus O. Peterson

• Patsy Metcalf Richard

Alderman, Village of Fenton