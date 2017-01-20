LSU AgCenter releases Livestock Show results

The LSU AgCenter announced the winners of the 2017 Jeff Davis Parish Livestock Show, followed by the livestock sale.

The Livestock Show was held from Sunday, Jan. 15, through Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) Fairgrounds in Jennings. An awards banquet and sale were held at the JDP Multi Purpose Building on Thursday, Jan. 19, where supporters were able to purchased the livestock raised by the youth participants from JDP 4-H and students from parish school agriculture classes.

The winners of the show are as follows:

In the market hog category, Caroline Doise took home the top prize with the grand champion market hog, as well as the reserve champion market hog. Emily Hayes won for the grand champion market hog La. bred, and the reserve champion market hog La. bred went to Sydni Walker. Seth Bourgeois was awarded the champion AOB and champion AOB La. bred.