Main Street LSP traffic stop leads to arrest

A Jennings man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop for no seat belt.
While patrolling in the city Wednesday, a trooper with Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D observed three subjects in a white Lincoln not wearing seat belts. The trooper initiated a stop on the vehicle on North Main Street and requested permission to search the vehicle, which was granted. During the search, the trooper located synthetic marijuana in the vehicle. Brannon Deshotel, 21, of Jennings, was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics and no seatbelt.

