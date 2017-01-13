Melva Broussard Dugas

LAKE ARTHUR – A Mass of Christian burial for Melva Broussard Dugas, 82, of Lake Arthur will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Arthur on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Reverend Aubrey Guilbeau officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Lake Arthur today, Jan. 13, 2017, from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass.

Melva will be laid to rest in Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Melva was born in Gueydan on Jan. 10, 1935, to George Broussard and Artemise Trahan Broussard. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Jan. 12, 2017. Melva was a homemaker who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and the Catholic Daughters. Melva loved holding large family gatherings, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and listening to her sons, great-granddaughters and grandsons play music. Melva also enjoyed taking care of her plants, shopping and serving her community.

Melva was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Melva is survived by her two daughters, Georgette Roy of Lake Arthur and Denise Dugas of Lake Arthur; her three sons, Glenn (Rhonda) Dugas of Jennings, Douglas (Barbara) of Jennings and Kirk (Terri) of Lafayette; her two sisters, Willa Mae Duhon (Lander) of Lake Arthur and Marlene Perkins of Lake Arthur; her brother, Allen (Betty) Broussard of Lake Arthur; her very best friend and cousin, Wanda Oliver of Lake Arthur; her very best friend, Lilian Salvador of Lake Charles; as well as her 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; and seven great great-grandchildren.

Melva was preceded in death by her parents, George and Artemise Trahan Broussard; her beloved husband, Floyd Dugas; her stepmother, Amelia Broussard; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hazard and Ida Dugas; and her son-in-law, Robin Roy.

Carrying Melva to her final resting place in Andrus Cove Cemetery will be Josh Wagner, Jacob Dugas, Philip Dugas, Joey Dugas, Travis Seilhan and Michael Guilbeau.

Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Stevens, Chris Monceaux and Lee Gatte.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.