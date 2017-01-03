Melvin Allbritton

Funeral services for Mr. Melvin Allbritton, 89, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Jennings United Methodist Church, with Rev. Walter Parker officiating.

Burial with full military honors will be in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings.

Visitation will be held from 1-9 p.m. Wednesday in Miguez Funeral Home, and will continue at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services.

Mr. Allbritton died at 5:43 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Mr. Allbritton was a native of Tullos and was a resident of Jennings since 1960. He was a high school graduate and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956 as an aircraft mechanic. He was a retired field foreman for Hunt Oil with 43 years of service. He loved to garden, fish, hunt, bird watch and be outdoors. He was a faithful member of Jennings United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Jester Allbritton; one daughter, Mary Rebecca Hollier (Dwight) of Jennings; two sons, Glenn Howard (Deborah Smith) Allbritton of Scottsdale, Ariz., Robert Michael (Susan Leonards) Allbritton of Crowley; one sister, Carolyn Garrison; six grandchildren, William and Zack Hollier, Brad, Robert Michael II, Maddison and Mary Kathryn Allbritton; and one great-grandchild, Annabella Hollier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elam and Mary Jane Holmes Allbritton; his first wife, Mary Brooks Allbritton; one grandson, Matthew Hollier; four sisters; and six brothers.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Jennings United Methodist Church, Methodist Children’s Home or St. Judes Children’s Hospital.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.