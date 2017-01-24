Milestone: Former Hornet reaches career mark at ETBU

HATHAWAY – “I miss the home-cooked meals. This is the only place I’ve lived and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. I miss my friends and family; I miss the small-town community of Hathaway; you can’t get much better than that.”

There must be something about the name Augustine. Hathaway has its own small-town hero in basketball player Dylan Augustine. Although humble, Dylan can be found ripping up the court at any of his games. After graduating from Hathaway High School in 2013, Augustine went off to East Texas Baptist University (ETBU), where he just recently scored his one thousandth career point as a senior. His 1,000 points and the awards he has been given can be attributed to his undeniable work ethic, strong family values, self-motivation and dedication to his craft.

“It was an honor. I didn’t have it on my mind to hit 1,000 while playing,” said Dylan.

While playing for the Hornets, Dylan earned first team all-district honors all four years in high school. As a senior he earned second team all-state recognition and was named District MVP. Dylan helped his team make the playoffs all four years, and had a career-high of 41 points, while also averaging 25.4 per contest.

“My family and small town environment has motivated me by always being there for me, supporting me, pushing me and just giving me an opportunity to play,” said Dylan. “My family introduced the sport to me when I was young and I’ve been playing basketball for as long as I can remember.”

It was a monumental game played against Rust College when Dylan popped his first 3 in the first quarter, giving him 1,000 career points.

“When I made that first 3 in the game, everyone just went crazy,” Augustine exclaimed.

This made him only the eighteenth player in ETBU history to join the 1,000-point club. While at ETBU, Dylan has been selected to the ASC All-Conference Team twice. Dylan is quite comfortable behind the 3-point line, in fact he is the record holder at ETBU for career 3-pointers made.

Although Stephen Curry is one of Dylan’s all-time favorite players, his biggest influence is his father, David Augustine.

“My dad played in college, was a great player and an even greater inspiration to me,” added Dylan.