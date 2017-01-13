More candidates join March ballot
Qualifying for the March 25 election entered day two Thursday, with more individuals officially entering races for local seats.
As of press time Friday, locals who added their name to a ballot included:
Member of School Board District 13
• Jody Singletary
Mayor, City of Jennings
• Henry Guinn
• Marcus O. Peterson
• Patsy Metcalf Richard
• “Jimmy” Segura
Alderman, Village of Fenton
• Eddie Alfred, Sr.
• Ollie Clophus
• Katherine “Kathy” Corbello
• Geneva Joseph
• Clarence Talbert, Jr.
Council Member, Town of Elton
• Marilynn Broussard Granger
Councilman Dist. A, City of Jennings
• Carolyn King Simon
Councilman Dist. B, City of Jennings
• William J. “Johnny” Armentor
Councilman Dist. C, City of Jennings
• Clifton J. LeJeune
Councilman Dist. D, City of Jennings
• Anthony “Coach” LeBlanc
Councilman Dist. E, City of Jennings
• Elijah W. Marceaux
