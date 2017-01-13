More candidates join March ballot

Qualifying for the March 25 election entered day two Thursday, with more individuals officially entering races for local seats.

As of press time Friday, locals who added their name to a ballot included:

Member of School Board District 13

• Jody Singletary

Mayor, City of Jennings

• Henry Guinn

• Marcus O. Peterson

• Patsy Metcalf Richard

• “Jimmy” Segura

Alderman, Village of Fenton

• Eddie Alfred, Sr.

• Ollie Clophus

• Katherine “Kathy” Corbello

• Geneva Joseph

• Clarence Talbert, Jr.

Council Member, Town of Elton

• Marilynn Broussard Granger

Councilman Dist. A, City of Jennings

• Carolyn King Simon

Councilman Dist. B, City of Jennings

• William J. “Johnny” Armentor

Councilman Dist. C, City of Jennings

• Clifton J. LeJeune

Councilman Dist. D, City of Jennings

• Anthony “Coach” LeBlanc

Councilman Dist. E, City of Jennings

• Elijah W. Marceaux

