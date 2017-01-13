More jobs, affordable education needed for secure future

Without affordable higher education and a diversified job industry, we can expect our young people to continue leaving Louisiana.

Higher education will likely see another cut in state funding this year. The double whammy is that the TOPS program is slowly running dry.

Gov. John Bel Edwards vowed Wednesday that he won’t allow the budget “to be balanced on the backs of our students,” while later acknowledging that’s more of a long-term aspiration than a pledge he can immediately fulfill. College campuses, however, are unlikely to escape a second round of cuts before Louisiana’s financial year closes, as the state grapples with a looming deficit expected to reach $300 million or more.

Colleges, which took a $12 million cut earlier this budget year in a prior round of cuts, appear poised for another hit to help close that next deficit. But Edwards said he will propose that Louisiana raise taxes in the upcoming regular legislative session to avoid reductions to campuses in future budget years — and to fully fund the TOPS college tuition program.

TOPS awards are only covering 42 percent of tuition this semester, because the program is $90 million short of what was needed to pay full tuition for all eligible students.

A technical or college education is already expensive, often ridiculously so. Worst of all, students who have worked hard for years with the promise that their college education would be fully funded are now wondering if they will have a chance at a better future.

Many students will qualify for federal assistance, but that assistance seldom covers tuition. Student loans do exist but are a necessary evil that often leaves college graduates in debt for years; even earning a degree and finding a good job does not ease the burden of repaying that debt. While previous generations were able to work their way through college, times have changed and that is simply not an option.

Some would say high school graduates and/or their parents should be responsible for paying for their education but that is not a realistic scenario in today’s society. After tuition, supplies, books and various petty charges (like athletic fees, even if you are not at all associated with sports), one semester’s bill easily equals a few thousand dollars. How many hardworking people have that kind of money at their disposal to pay for tuition twice a year? And how do we expect people to better themselves and maybe make better money without continued education?

Without affordable higher education, we cannot realistically expect our children to further their knowledge and skills. On top of this, students often have two lines of work to choose from in Louisiana: the oil and gas industry or the medical industry. That leaves much to be desired in job diversity. Why remain in Louisiana when you could move to a state with plenty of job opportunities?

Nothing can be fixed overnight but if the state does not work to realistically remedy these situations as soon as possible, the future could be a little darker for Louisiana.