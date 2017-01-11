Murder suspect to remain in custody

The attorney for 17-year-old Ryan Cole went before Judge Steve Gunnell Tuesday afternoon after filing a motion for a preliminary examination.

Cole, of Jennings, was arrested in connection with the death of Dedrick Gant, 40, after Gant’s badly decomposed body was discovered Nov. 23, in the West Bayou Grand Marais canal south of Aaron Road in Jennings. Parker Gary, also 17 and of Jennings, is also charged in Gant’s death.

According to Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Michael Cassidy, the examination entitles Cole to require the state to put on sufficient evidence to prove to the court there is probable cause to detain Cole on the charge for which he was arrested.

“A detective with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) went on the stand as a witness and based on his testimony, the court found there was probable cause to continue holding Cole on the charge of first-degree murder of Dedrick Gant,” said Cassidy. He added this is just one step of the long prosecution process.

“The court is not saying there is sufficient evidence to convict him, but it is enough to justify the initial arrest,” said Cassidy. “We still need more evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he is indeed guilty of the crime.” Meanwhile, Cole will remain incarcerated during these proceedings.