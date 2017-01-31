No injuries reported in plane crash
No one was severely injured when a two-passenger experimental plane glided into a field north of I-10 near mile marker 65. The crash occurred Monday morning when the pilot began to lose altitude shortly after takeoff. However, he was able to maneuver the aircraft safely to the ground. Officials on the scene said a faulty fuel line is believed to have caused the crash, and the incident is under investigation with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
