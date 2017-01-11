No one enjoys traffic stops

People often complain that law enforcement officers patrolling roadways and watching traffic should “be doing something better.”

Of course, this complaint usually comes from individuals who could drive better and obey traffic laws that were put into place with safety in mind.

The truth is, law enforcement often saves a life when intervening in traffic situations: The drunk driver is caught. The toddler is safely strapped into his car seat. The person driving 20 miles per hour over the speed limit slows down before reaching that sharp curve.

And sometimes, those “harmless” traffic violations drivers are hassled about lead to the discovery of a serious crime.

For example, last week in Mandeville a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle traveling with its high beams on. Inside, the deputies discovered three undocumented men from Guatemala – as well as a Texas girl who had been reported missing from Houston.

Drivers do not like seeing flashing lights in their rearview mirrors, but law enforcement has its own reasons for hating traffic stops, too. Just this past weekend, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agent Tyler Wheeler was shot multiple times after stopping a vehicle in Morehouse Parish. No motive in the shooting has been released but two people have been booked in the case.

Instead of complaining about law enforcement doing their jobs when you are pulled over for violating the speed limit, not wearing your seatbelt, failing to signal or whatever weakness you possess behind the wheel, let us be thankful people are willing to put themselves in harm’s way even for those who complain. A law enforcement officer never knows what he or she is facing when they approach a vehicle.