Officials urged to repair Nichols bridge

WELSH – The Board of Aldermen here is being urged to make a decision on how to fix the Nichols Street bridge, which has been closed for several months.

Town resident David Faul approached officials during a Tuesday night meeting and asked how they plan to proceed. While the bridge has seen a number of problems that has led to its repeated closure over the past few years, Faul said it was “one of the better bridges in town.”

Mayor Carolyn Louviere said she cannot take any action until aldermen decide on a specific plan. The Board of Aldermen, members of which were sworn in last month, consists of all new officials except Bob Owens, who also served the past four years. He explained that after engineer Byron Racca updated officials on the bridge in October, the board at the time was reluctant to spend more money on what Racca described as a “bandaid.”

“We spent money to fix the bridge then it had to be closed again because more problems were found,” Owens said. “In good conscience, we couldn’t keep paying money unless we knew it would be a good repair, not a bandaid.”