Optimist Club seeking scholarship applicants

The Optimist Club of Jennings is seeking applicants for two scholarship opportunities, with the chance to win up to $22,000 in aid.

The scholarships are for an essay competition, as well as an oratorical competition, with a chance for a $2,500 scholarship in each category, as well as up to a $22,000 scholarship opportunity in the oratorical competition. The competitions are open to all Jeff Davis Parish students.

“The scholarships are sponsored by Optimist International and are open to any students up to the age of 18 whose birthday falls before October 1,” said Jennings Optimist Club Chairperson Gayle Jones. “This is a wonderful and easy opportunity to earn valuable scholarships, and any student may apply and participate.”

The 2016-17 Optimist International Essay Contest is divided into two levels of competition, club and state. The winner of the state finals wins a $2,500 scholarship, and both will be held in February.

“This is first a local competition held amongst students in the parish,” said Jones. “For the oratorical competition, one boy and one girl will be chosen to attend state finals. We are hoping to receive applications to be able to send at least one of each to the state level. That’s the $2,500 scholarship. After state level, the one with the most points will move up to the regional competition. The winner of regionals will then go to the final level. Additional scholarships will be available through each level of the process. At the final level, International Finals, the overall winning student could win up to $25,000 in combined scholarships. Last year’s winner won $22,000 total.”