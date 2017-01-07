Ovenia LaSage LaCombe

The family and friends of Ovenia LaSage LaCombe are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Jan. 5, 2017, at the age of 81.

Funeral services to honor Ovenia’s life will be held at the Hope Church in Evangeline on noon Monday, January 9, 2017, with Reverend Ronnie LaCombe officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 5-9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday Jan. 9, from 8-11 a.m., then will resume at the Hope Church until the time of her funeral service.

Burial will follow in Bluff Cemetery.

Ovenia was born on July 5, 1935 to William LaSage and Dora Young LaSage in Evangeline. She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. Ovenia loved to watch NASCAR races and football. Ovenia was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ovenia is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Clifford LaCombe of Evangeline; her daughter, Maxine Messina (Greg) of Baton Rouge; her three sons, Harlan LaCombe (Joy) of Iota, Troy LaCombe (Estella) of California and Todd LaCombe of Evangeline; her 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Ovenia is rejoicing in Heaven with those who preceded her in death, including her parents, William LaSage and Dora Young LaSage; and her brother, Wilson LaSage.

Carrying Ovenia to her final resting place in Bluff Cemetery will be Trey Hoag, Travis Hoag, Justin LaCombe, Garrett LaCombe, Seth LaCombe and Bob LaCombe.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.