Passing on the blessings

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

When I first moved here approximately two and a half years ago, I was absolutely amazed at the degree to which so many members of the community reached out to help those in need. To this day, that amazement is still going strong. I’ve never seen a community so devoted to helping others, than of the people in Jeff Davis Parish (JDP).

I don’t know what it is about this place, but you guys are some of the most generous people I’ve ever seen. In my profession, I’m able to see and experience almost every event or function, and I’ve gotten to know people from every corner of the parish, and from all walks of life. No matter where I go, no matter whom I’m talking to, someone is always willing to go the extra mile and help someone who needs it; with little to no questions asked. I may not be a native here, but have grown to love the people of this parish from the bottom of my heart.

My first Christmas here was a rough one, and I was the recipient of many blessings from new friends, who quite honestly, were still practically strangers to me. Without question, they just helped me when I had a need. I swore I would pay it forward every chance God placed in my path. Since that time, I’ve worked hard to adopt the same strong sense of grace and generosity that was extended to me all those months ago, and I am proud to be a part of the same giving community.

This year, just when I thought I had seen it all, I found myself on both sides of the generosity coin.

This past Christmas season, I was blessed with the beautiful opportunity to play an active role in helping others. I felt like a trueborn member of the JDP family. Then, before I even had a chance to move onto the next project, others again blessed me with a very specific, and much needed, gift. Just when you think God is done with you, He opens another door and sends you another unexpected, but perfectly timed, blessing. My cup runneth over.

Just because Christmas is over, and a New Year is upon us, doesn’t mean you should stop doing what you’re doing, JDP. Keep it up. The seeds you sowed are blossoming and planting their own seeds of generosity in others. Instead of making another New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, save money or break a bad habit (none of which any of us really keep), try just paying it forward. Be the blessing that changes someone’s life.

That’s just what it’s like in my little world.