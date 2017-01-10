Principal for a day

HATHAWAY – One third grader here won the opportunity to start off the week as Principal for the Day.

On Monday, 9-year-old Ian Albro’s first order of the day at Hathaway High (HHS) was to grant the entire student body a free dress day, as well as to treat the teachers to lunch.

“The Principal of the Day was an auction item for the Hathaway Little Dribblers,” said HHS Principal Tanya Gaudet. “His parents bid on the item and won. They are very supportive of the school and all school functions, and contribute to whatever the school needs.”

With his trusty walkie-talkie on his belt loop, Albro walked the halls, monitored the playground and greeted students in the cafeteria for lunch, but was also sure to take time out and give his homeroom class a special pep talk.

Albro, who loves playing outside, playing basketball and baseball with his dad, and spending time with his sisters, said he enjoyed his day as principal.