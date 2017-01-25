Protect yourself with early detection

Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews surprised fans Tuesday in a Sports Illustrated profile by revealing she was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year and underwent two surgeries as a result.

Andrews might be one of the more famous faces to receive the diagnosis but she is certainly not alone in facing such news.

Worldwide, cervical cancer is the third most common type of cancer in women. It is much less common in the United States because of the routine use of Pap smears.

Cervical cancers start in the cells on the surface of the cervix. There are two types of cells on the cervix’s surface: squamous and columnar. Most cervical cancers are from squamous cells.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), cervical cancer usually develops very slowly. It starts as a precancerous condition called dysplasia. This precancerous condition can be detected by a Pap smear and is treatable. It can take years for precancerous changes to turn into cervical cancer. Most women who are diagnosed with cervical cancer today have not had regular Pap smears or they have not followed up on abnormal Pap smear results.

NCBI reports that almost all cervical cancers are caused by HPV (human papilloma virus). HPV is a common virus that is spread through sexual intercourse. There are many different types of HPV. Some strains lead to cervical cancer. Other strains may cause genital warts, while others do not cause any problems at all.

The American Cancer Society estimates that this year alone, 12,820 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed and, sadly, about 4,210 women will succumb to the disease.

January is actually recognized as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. If you are a woman and have not had a Pap smear in the past year, take the time to schedule an appointment today either through your own physician or at the Jeff Davis Parish Health Unit on Baker Street in Jennings.

As with any cancer, early detection is key.