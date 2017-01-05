Residents: Alleged halfway house unwanted

IOWA – Some residents on Sheridan Street here said they are unhappy that a home recently purchased by a new owner could be used as a halfway house for men recovering from drug addiction.

Sheridan Street, which lies just inside the Jeff Davis Parish border on the far west end of the parish, includes a neighborhood of over 40 residential homes. Some of those residents went before the the police jury Wednesday with their concerns.

“The people in our neighborhood do not want this person to put a halfway house here,” said resident Judy Harrison. “We live in a safe neighborhood. I grew up there since 1964 and currently live in my parents’ home. This is a single-family neighborhood, and we have single mothers who live there with their children.”

Harrison said the house in question is directly next door to her own.

“We know it was purchased with the purpose of filling it with men who have a criminal history of drug abuse. Over here, all we have is single-family homes, and we’d like it to stay that way,” she added.

Resident Rita Corbello said her primary concern is for the safety of her disabled daughter who lives with her near to the house in question.