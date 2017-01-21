Road warriors: Dogs, Lady Dogs claim key victories over Iowa

IOWA – The Jennings Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs strolled into Iowa looking to make a statement in the district 4-3 standings Friday night. Task accomplished. The Lady Dogs fought back from a 5-point halftime deficit, and rode the hot streak of Jazz Sonnier to knock down the Lady Jackets by a final of 52-44. Junior Davian Madden and sophomore T.J. Ford combined for 45 points in the nightcap to lift the Dogs to a 68-57 triumph over No. 6 Iowa in a physical war that resembled more of a football contest.

Lady Dogs: 52, Lady Jackets: 44

After suffering through a 24-game district losing streak over the past 3 years, Jennings made it two league wins in-a-row Friday night as they “jazzed” their way past the Iowa Lady Jackets 52-44. Junior Jazz Sonnier poured in 20 points in guiding the Lady Dogs, while fellow junior Lyric Deshotel played big down low in the fourth quarter and finished with 19 of her own to improve Jennings to 18-5 overall, 2-3 in 4-3A play.

“A road win is so hard to come by in district play so this is big for us as we continue to move on,” said Jennings Head Coach Eric Guidry. “We came out in the third quarter and had a good run to wipe out the 5-point deficit and we were able to establish what we wanted to do the whole game. It just helped that our shots were starting to fall in the third quarter.”