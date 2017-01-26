Rock around the clock: Parish supporters to take a chair for Relay for Life fundraiser

This parish is going purple this spring as the annual Relay for Life fundraiser returns. For the past several years, the charity event has been hosted at the sprawling Lake Arthur Park, where teams and supporters have gathered to raise awareness, and funds, for the American Cancer Society (ACS). This year’s April 29 event is moving to Founders Park in downtown Jennings, which is just one of its many changes.

For example, according to Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) Relay Chair Lenor Cox and ACS Community Manager Jocelyn Dickson, walking for awareness is out, but rocking for a worthy cause is in.

“Each team will rock for Relay,” Cox said. “Instead of walking around the boardwalk, we will have rocking chairs that must be filled by a member of each team during the event, which will run from 5-11 p.m. that Saturday. The rockers will then be auctioned off but we will ask the winning bidders to donate them back to the cause.”

From there, metal plates acknowledging the donation will be installed on each rocker. The rockers will then be donated to the local veterans home, nursing facilities, oncology facilities and children’s hospital wings.

Switching to a six-hour schedule from the traditional 12, and hosting the event in a smaller area, is meant to focus on the community.

“We want it to be more like a street fair that also supports a vital organization,” Dickson explained. “Plus, there is no cost for participants or teams to sign up. We simply ask that people try to form 10-man teams and that each participant works to raise $100.”

As always, survivors are invited to join at no cost. However, they will be honored at April’s event and even walk down a special purple carpet as they are recognized by the crowd.