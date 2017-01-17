Rodney Paul Richard, Sr.

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family and friends of Rodney Paul Richard, Sr., of Jennings announce his passing from this life into the arms of angels on Jan. 14, 2017, at the age of 88.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funera home from 4-9 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. Wednesday until the time of his funeral service.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with Full Military Rites.

Rodney was born in Port Arthur, Texas, to Euesbe Richard and Mary Bernice Bellard Richard on Aug. 19, 1928. Rodney was a Navy/Merchant Marine and he served our country honorably during Operation Cross Roads aboard the USS Saidor. Rodney loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He also loved to travel to Branson, Mo., and the Smoky Mountains and watch Western movies. Rodney loved spending time with his family and cooking for them, especially barbecue. Rodney will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Rodney is survived by his son, Rodney Paul Richard, Jr. of Jennings; his three daughters, Shirley R. Berard and Rhonda R. Broussard, both of Youngsville, and Peggy Lynn R. Harter of Bull Head City, Ariz.; his sister, Barbra Lou Caswell (Bud) of Jennings; his nine grandchildren, Yohannes (Jamie), Michelle, Emily (Todd), Jessica (Brandon), Christopher (Brittany), Dustin (Nicole), Aaron, Matthew and Lauren (David); and his eight great-grandchildren, Jackson, Madelyn, Grayson, Aubrey, Jake, Amber, Reece and River; and his companion, Betty Joe McCourt.

Rodney now rests in Heaven with the family that preceded him in death, his parents, Euesbe and Mary Bellard Richard; his wife, Florence Jean Richard; and his sister, Elise Daigle.

The family of Rodney Richard would like to extend thanks to the ICU Staff at St. Patrick’s for their compassionate care, especially Dr. Foster and a special thanks to Sister Leonie for her kind words of comfort in our time of need.

